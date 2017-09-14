In the Kitchen: Crispy Fried Calamari

Executive Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille joins us today making Crispy Fried Calamari with prepared pickled peppers and a homemade prepared marinara sauce.

Ingredients:

For the Calamari

64 ounces canola or vegetable oil in a large heavy pot to fry in

1 pound of prepared squid (Rings only or Rings and tentacles…your choice)

½ pound of fish chicken breading mix

6 ounces dry tempura flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 lemon

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon dry oregano

salt and pepper to taste

For the Marinara Sauce:

1 cup finely chopped white onion

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1x 24 ounce can chopped San Marzano tomatoes

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 basil leaves (chopped)

For the Pickled Peppers:

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

4 ounces jarred sliced banana peppers

Directions:

For the Marinara:

Place the olive oil, onions and garlic in a medium heavy duty saucepan. Over low heat and covered, sweat* the onions and garlic until soft. (about ten minutes) Add the tomatoes, crushed red pepper, sugar, black pepper and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook about 30 minutes. Add the basil and adjust seasoning to taste…..reserve

Note: this is a basic marinara sauce with a little added spice. It can be made ahead and reheated. Feel free to make a larger batch and use on pasta or other things

*Sweating is a process whereas the vegetables are cooked slowly covered until very soft which brings out the sweetness while not browning them.

For the Pickled Peppers:

Julienne all the peppers. Place them in a bowl. Mix the vinegar and sriracha sauce and pour over the peppers. Cover and set in the fridge for 3-4 days. Mix in the banana peppers and reserve. (This will make more than needed to serve with the calamari. They are great on sandwiches!!)

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.