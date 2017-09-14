Job Lot donates 10 million meals to food banks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A convoy of 22 tractor-trailer trucks headed out to food pantries in New England, New York and New Jersey from Quonset Point on Thursday.

Ocean State Job Lot’s Charitable Foundation says the load is part of their annual donations. The donations total more than 10 million meals to food banks.

“Philanthropy, giving back to communities, is very much what Ocean State Job Lot is about and food is one of those things that everybody needs and unfortunately food insecurity is an issue in absolutely every state and every community in which we operate, so we focus on the food,” Ocean State Job Lot’s Executive Director David Sarlitto said.

Job Lot says all the food shipped is nutritious and will last for some time.