Massachusetts soldier killed during training exercise

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A special forces soldier from Massachusetts has been killed in a training exercise involving demolitions at the Army’s largest base.

Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable died Thursday during the exercise.

Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, said that the cause of Dalida’s death is under investigation.

Dalida, who enlisted in 2006, was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne).

Seven others were injured in the blast. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Initial reports said the injuries happened in an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that.

The soldiers were students from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.