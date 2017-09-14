Meeting to discuss possible closing of Scituate police station after health concerns

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Scituate officials will hold a special Town Council meeting tonight to discuss the possible closing of the town’s police department because of health concerns.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Scituate High School.

According to the meeting agenda, town councilors will discuss the results of environmental testing of the police station, possible action regarding the remediation of environmental conditions at the station, and possibly relocating police services to another building.

Scituate police did not have any details on the results of the testing immediately available.