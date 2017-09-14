Neighborhood Health Plan of RI works with Boys & Girls Clubs

All summer long, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has been working with Boys & Girls Clubs around the state distributing backpacks and supplies to children in need.

It’s a great partnership that strongly benefits the community.

As the youngsters head back to the classroom, ‘The Rhode Show’ stopped by the Woonsocket Boys & Girls Club to learn more about how the two organizations came together.

For more from NHPRI, visit: https://www.nhpri.org/

To get info on The Boys & Girls Clubs of RI, head to: http://www.bgcri.org/