Troopers seize kilo of fentanyl worth $1M+ during traffic stop

OLD LYME, Conn. (WPRI) – Connecticut State Police and the Statewide Narcotic Task Force seized a kilogram of fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Police said troopers pulled over the vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, just after 2:30 p.m. on I-95 North near Exit 70. They said officers had received a tip that the vehicle in question could contain illegal substances.

Police said the driver, Gabri Darlin Javier-Delapaz, and his passenger Alcides Rafael Gomez-Alba, both of Providence, gave troopers permission to search the vehicle.

With the assistance of drug-sniffing K-9 Hogan, troopers said they located a single, solid brick of narcotics, later determined to be fentanyl, in the vehicle.

According to police, the narcotics had a street value of over $1 million.

Troopers arrested both Gomez-Alba and Javier-Delapaz and charged them with possession of narcotics and intent to sell. Javier-Delapaz

They were ordered held on $500,000 bail set to be arraigned at New London District Court Thursday.