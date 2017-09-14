Police ID victim in fatal Rehoboth crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a crash in Rehoboth that left one person dead and another in critical condition around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the driver – now identified as Joshua Troufield of Attleboro – crashed into a tree on Reynolds Ave. and was pronounced dead at the scene. They said his passenger, Elizabeth Resendes of Taunton, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is still in critical condition. Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

“Officers immediately started to render aid, and one of the persons had to be extricated with the jaws of life,” Sergeant Normal Todd of the Rehoboth Police Department said.

A photo from The Sun Chronicle showed the top of the vehicle crushed in and the windshield smashed.

Maureen Brawley was making dinner at the time she heard the crash just outside her home.

“I just came running out and told my husband call 911,” she said.

Brawley said people speed down Reynolds Ave. all the time.

“People really need to slow down,” she said. “Your life is gone in a second. It’s not worth it. Nothing’s worth going that fast.”

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Massachusetts State Police CARS Unit and the Rehoboth Police Department.