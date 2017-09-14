Police search for cell phone thief in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police are on the hunt for a man they say stole an employee’s cell phone at Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza.

Police say the incident happened last Saturday. The suspect picked up the phone from an adjacent table where the employee left it after they helped him place an order, according to police.

The suspect then took off in a black Acura on Pontiac Avenue, heading south. The pizza shop is located on East Street in Cranston.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Det. John Ryan at 401-477-5066.