Providence man charged with illegally selling guns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police and federal agents have charged a 22-year-old man with illegally selling firearms.

After a months-long investigation, Providence detectives and ATF agents met Daniel Carides at his apartment at 87 Carolina Avenue Monday to question him about several handgun purchases he made in July. They found that he had ten guns in the apartment and that he had allegedly sold two guns to members of the Lakeside street gang – of which police said he is also a member.

Police said Carides couldn’t – or wouldn’t – describe his two customers in detail and is not a licensed firearms dealer.

Licensed dealers in Rhode Island have to check customers against the FBI’s background check system and keep records, which Carides did not.

Carides was arrested Tuesday around 5 p.m., police said, and detectives seized two shotguns, three rifles, four pistols, several magazines for the weapons, boxes of ammunition and a ballistic vest.

He was charged with two felony counts of illegal sale of a concealable weapon and posted $15,000 bail after his arraignment Wednesday in District Court.