Providence Public Safety Complex on lockdown for suspicious item

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspicious package prompted the lockdown and partial evacuation of the Providence Public Safety Complex Thursday morning.

Providence Public Safety spokesperson Lindsay Lague said the item was delivered to Municipal Court. The fire station side of the complex was evacuated, and Lague said the bomb squad would use a robot to examine the package.

Commissioner Steven Pare said the package was plastic of some kind, but did not have any other immediate details.

