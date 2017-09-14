Psychiatrists: Man charged in triple stabbing had psychotic break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) – Two psychiatrists say a Rhode Island man was having a psychotic break when he fatally stabbed one woman and wounded two others.

The final day of David Allison’s murder trial, the judge wanted to know if he would take the stand.

“Are you going to testify?” the judge asked.

There was no answer. After recess, he’d made up his mind.

“Yes, I am not going to testify,” Allison said.

He looked on as a doctor for the defense and a doctor for the prosecution testified on his mindset the night of the stabbing.

Police say Allison lived on the third floor of a triple-decker on Commodore Street and on the night of Sept. 1, 2015, he went into the apartment below him and stabbed three women.

Elba Feliciano, 24, died in the attack while Maria Feliciano, 26, and Adrianna Figueroa, 29, were injured.

Authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy stopped Allison and held him at gunpoint.

“He could not control his conduct to the requirements of the law,” Dr. Martin Kelly from Brigham and Women’s Hospital said.

But doctors in court testified he had a severe mental illness.

“He was unable as a result of that illness to understand the wrongfulness of his actions,” Dr. Patricia Recupero of Care New England said.

Dr. Recupero said Allison thought he was in a movie from the 1950’s called “The Vikings” when he entered the second-floor apartment.

“He thought maybe they were filming him like he was in a movie,” Dr. Recupero said.

The judge will now decide his fate within the next two weeks while he reviews the trial.