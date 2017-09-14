‘Real Men Wear Pink’ and are ‘Making Strides’

Patrick Sullivan and Courtenay Needham stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to chat about the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The two discussed the campaign: Real Men Wear Pink.

Courtenay is the Senior Community Development Manager for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Providence walk, and Patrick is the 2017 Real Men Wear Pink candidate for the MSABC of Providence walk.

Patrick lost his mother to breast cancer in 2008 after a 14- year battle. He has been a part of the Society’s Relay For Life events and has been a speaker at over 120 events throughout New England, telling his story as a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy”. Patrick is excited to join this group of elite and prominent male community members to help raise funds and awareness in an effort to end breast cancer.

Funds raised through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign will benefit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Providence walk and the mission of the American Cancer Society.