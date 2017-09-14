Replica of Air Force One on display at Quonset State Airport

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A replica of Air Force One is now on display at Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown.

The New York-based Children’s Democracy Project, whose mission is to teach children the importance and value of democracy, unveiled its newest educational exhibit Thursday morning.

The model of the 747 includes re-creations of the president’s on-board offices and quarters, including the medical annex.

Howie Franklin, who was a flight attendant on Air Force One for five presidents, was there for the unveiling.

One interesting fact, he said, is that all of the passengers on Air Force One pay for their meals.

“Even the president gets a bill, first lady, staff,” Franklin explained. “The only one that doesn’t get a bill is the press, they pay a coach fare, and then their agency gets the meals.”

The Air Force One Experience opens to the public on Friday and tickets can be booked through its website.

The plane will remain at Quonset through October. After that, the group plans to take the plane to other cities