Rhode Island unemployment holds steady at 4.3 percent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate has kept steady at 4.3 percent.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that the jobless rate for August was the same as in July.

The state’s unemployment rate was below the national rate of 4.4 percent in August, which is up one-tenth of a percentage point from July.

Rhode Island’s rate is down one percentage point from a year ago.

The number of jobs remained unchanged in August from the revised July employment figure, 499,700. A loss of 500 jobs in the government sector was offset by a gain of 500 private sector jobs.

The number of jobs overall is up 9,300 from a year ago.

The labor force totaled 556,400 in August, down 600 from July and up 3,900 from August 2016.