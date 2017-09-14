RI lawmakers urge public to join DACA conversation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers on Wednesday held an event in hopes of continuing the momentum of speaking up against the decision to rescind DACA earlier this month.

Members of the Rhode Island Black and Latino Caucus gathered on the steps of the State House to send Congress a message. They pledged to continue to protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

“We are going to do every single thing that is humanly possible,” State Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence, said.

Hundreds gathered at the same location last Friday, along with other local leaders including Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The representatives on Wednesday said their main goal is to get a conversation going, and to make sure people know they’re committed to fighting for DACA recipients.

“We are urging Congress to pass a legislative fix that will maintain the objectives of DACA,” said Rep. Carlos Tobon, D-Pawtucket.

Groups around the nation declared Sep. 13 to be the day they take a stand and ask Congress for their support.

“I have several constituents and we’re trying to round up exactly how many of these youths are protected under DACA here in Rhode Island,” Tobon added.

Eyewitness News previously spoke with Rep. Bobby Nardollilo, R-Coventry, who said that while he supports the president’s decision, it’s time to look at the process of immigration.

“Immigration has been a constant concern for many many years,” he said, “and we’re looking at an administration now taking the first steps.”