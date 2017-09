PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In anticipation of the CVS Health Downtown 5k Road Race, RIPTA will detour 19 bus routes Sunday.

Detours will be in place between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Routes 1, 3, 21, 30, 33, 34, 35, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 60, 66, 72, 78, 92 and the R-Line.

Memorial Boulevard, Francis, Dyer and Eddy Streets will all be closed during the race, according to RIPTA.

Full descriptions of detoured routes are available on RIPTA’s website.