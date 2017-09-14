Senate to hold first PawSox public hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Senate Finance Committee will hold its first public hearing regarding the future of the PawSox in Rhode Island Thursday evening.

The meeting will be one of several intended to explain the proposal to build a new ballpark in the Rhode Island, as well as to provide an opportunity for public comment.

The proposal calls for the construction of a new ballpark in downtown Pawtucket, to the tune of $83 million. The cost would be divided up as follows:

The PawSox would contribute $45 million

The State of Rhode Island would contribute $23 million

The City of Pawtucket would contribute $15 million

To help keep the public informed, the Senate launched an informational website with documents, videos, and a forum for public comment.

Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee William Conley says the hearings are intended for the public.

“We are going to leave the confines of the State House,” Conley said in an interview earlier this year. “We are going to go out and hold Senate hearings, Senate Finance hearings in different communities to make sure that everybody in the public who wants to be heard will have a full and fair opportunity to be heard.”

Six hearings will be held in total across the state. A full schedule of dates and locations can be found below.

September 26: Tolman High School, Pawtucket October 3: University of Rhode Island October 11: New England Tech October 12: Roger Williams University October 19: Bryant University

