September’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

Meg from Twin River stopped by The Rhode Show to discuss some September promotions including the 4th Annual New England Whiskey Festival and country star Martina McBride coming in this month.

300,000 GIFT CARDS, CASH & FREE PLAY SWEEPSTAKES

EARN: September 1 – 28

WIN: Every Monday – Thursday in September, 11am – 8pm; two drawings every hour!

Starting Friday, September 1, 2017 all Twin River Rewards Club members will be eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by simply inserting their Rewards Card into any one of our Promotion Kiosks or by actively using their Rewards Card at any eligible slot machine. As an added bonus, guests will qualify for an additional entry for every 100 points earned on the VLTs. On each drawing day starting at 11am, two drawings will take place every hour until 8pm for a chance to win a Regional Rewards Gift Card, Free Slot Play or Cash, with prizes ranging from $100 – $1,000!

NEW ENGLAND WHISKEY FESTIVAL

Sat, Sep 30, 2017 @ 2pm

4th Annual New England Whiskey Festival

JOIN US FOR TWIN RIVER CASINO’S 4th ANNUAL NEW ENGLAND WHISKEY FESTIVAL! The finest companies in the hospitality industry will gather at Rhode Island’s premiere entertainment facility to show off the latest whiskey products, trends and innovations. Discover new brands, the hottest beverage trends, along with great food, samplings and entertainment. 21+ only. 4th Annual New England Whiskey Festival, 9/30/17 from 2pm to 5pm, 21+ event only. Tickets are just $40! Visit newenglandwhiskeyfestival.com for more details!

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT THIS WEEKEND!

Fri, Sep 15 @ 8pm – Martina McBride – Twin River Event Center

Sat, Sep 16 @ pm – CES Live Boxing – Twin River Event Center

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

