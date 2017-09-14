Wooden Boat Show gets underway in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Wooden Boat Show returns this weekend at Bowen’s Wharf.
Encompassing a half-mile of the Newport waterfront, the event features Hinckley, Hunt and other Down East-style boats.
Entry is free and the show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In the above video, Meteorologist Pete Mangione joins Eyewitness News for a live preview from Newport.
