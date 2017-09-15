11 Providence school employees on leave pending multiple investigations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence School Department has placed 11 employees on paid administrative leave since the start of the school year for “allegations of inappropriate behavior or failure to follow protocols,” the district confirmed Friday.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the school department, would not say why the staffers were placed on leave, except to say the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

In the past, Hart said, the district has typically conducted an internal investigation to determine if an allegation has merit, but it is now allowing the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families to conclude its own investigations and provide guidance.

“This change in policy has resulted in an increase in staff members being placed on administrative leave this fall,” Hart said.

Hart said the “majority of these leaves involve separate incidents that were not related” and the school department has reported the incidents to DCYF. Eyewitness News is not identifying the 11 staff members because no one has been charged with a crime.

The school department has been under heightened scrutiny after it admitted that it failed to contact DCYF when multiple students at Harry Kizirian Elementary School accused a physical education teacher of touching them inappropriately last May. The teacher, James Duffy, was charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation on three different children.

The fallout led to Kizirian principal Violet LeMar being charged with failing to report the molestation claims to DCYF, a misdemeanor. She has pleaded not guilty. At least five other school department employees were aware of the children’s claims, but no one else has been charged.

Maribeth Calabro, president of the Providence Teachers Union, declined to comment Thursday evening. Not every employee who was placed on leave is a member of the teachers’ union.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan