Always in our hearts: Attleboro High pays tribute to student who perished

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Before the Attleboro High School Bombardiers took the field for their home opener on Friday night, the team and their supporters paid tribute to one fan who tragically couldn’t be in attendance.

Football fans or not, students and staff came out Friday in support of Nick Vero, his family and each other.

“Our Blue Pride community is very close-knit,” Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said Friday.

Vero, 17, was vacationing with his family in North Carolina before the start of his senior year when he was knocked over by a wave in the ocean and drowned.

Runey honored Vero with a brief tribute and a moment of silence prior to kickoff. Standing on the track Vero spent so much time at as a member of the school’s track team, cheerleaders displayed a banner saying, ‘Always in our hearts.”

Many of those same students organized and attended a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember a friend, brother, son and a valuable member of both the school and the community.

“The students really rose to the occasion to support one another,” Runey said.

“His family, his girlfriend’s family will all be here as my guests tonight,” he added. “They’re going to be with us through this entire senior year journey as well.”

A funeral for Vero was held Friday morning. Runey said the school coordinated to make sure students and staff would be able to attend.

Runey also said the school has offered additional resources for students who may be looking for counseling during this difficult time.