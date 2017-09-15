Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer Published:
In this Feb. 4, 2008, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at a celebration for actress Marion Cotillard in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton’s agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in “Alien,” ”Paris, Texas,” ”Cool Hand Luke” and many other films and TV shows.

From left, Harry Dean Stanton, West German actress Nastassja Kinski, director Wim Wenders, French actress Aurore Clement and U.S. actor Dean Stockwell, of the film “Paris, Texas” pose for a photo at the 37th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 19, 1984. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s.

Recently he reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch in Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Return,” and stars with Lynch in the upcoming film “Lucky.”