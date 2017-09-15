Charlestown asks judge to dismiss Speck lawsuits

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The town of Charlestown is asking a judge to toss out lawsuits brought by a former police officer.

The officer, Evan Speck, recently pleaded guilty in a steroid case. Speck sued the town and police department members, accusing them of discriminating against him based on his attention deficit disorder (ADD).

Now, lawyers for the town want the lawsuits dismissed. In court documents, the town claims Speck repeatedly deceived the court by making false claims about his income when he was making thousands trafficking steroids.

Speck faces up to 33 years in prison when he’s sentenced in November.