Cranston fire fighters return from Texas after assisting in Harvey relief efforts

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two Cranston firefighters are back home after they went to Texas for a week to help out the Houston fire fighters saving lives in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The firefighters were shocked with the destruction left by Harvey.

“It was unbelievable,” Cranston firefighter Brendan Croman said. “Some of the neighborhoods you went through, everybody just has couches, drywall everything on their lawns.”

Croman and fellow Cranston firefighter Scott Robinson are now back to work at the Cranston Fire Department. The two just spend a week down in Houston helping fire fighters who were working around the clock saving lives as part of a peer support program.

“It weighs on us emotionally because our families need us too,” Robinson said. “And we need to be with our families, but at the same time we have a job to do.”

Robinson says the Houston fire fighters were getting 5,000 calls a day, while their own homes were getting destroyed.

“The senior captain got a call that his family was going to get evacuated within the hour, but he was stuck at work,” Robinson said.

The two were able to help fire fighters with demolition and evacuating their families. They also got them food, medications and whatever they needed, such as clean water to rinse off when the dirty floodwaters started affecting the rescuers.

“A lot of the fire fighters were coming down with staph infections, unknown rashes and dysentery type symptoms,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the fire fighters and their families were incredibly appreciative and promised to return the favor.

“Many of them said if any of you guys ever have a problem, we’ll be up there in a second to help you guys,” Robinson said.

Robinson says the entire group of peers he was working with was able to help thousands of fire fighters in the immediate aftermath. He said they are training more fire fighters in Cranston to be part of the peer support program.