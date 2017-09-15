Eric Halperin

Eric is loving being back in New England after joining WPRI as a Multimedia Journalist in July 2017. Prior to joining Eyewitness News Eric was a Multimedia Journalist with WOWK in Charleston, W.Va. where he covered the historic deadly flooding of June 2016. He also reported extensively on the opioid crisis which has hit West Virginia particularly hard.

He graduated from Elon University with a BA in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies. While at Elon he was a dedicated member of the student-run broadcast news organization, Elon Local News for four years, serving as the news director in his senior year. He’s previously interned for 60 Minutes in New York City and WCVB-TV in Massachusetts. He also reported on environmental issues surrounding Lake Atitlan in Guatemala for the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Eric grew up in Ashland, Mass., home of the former start line for the Boston Marathon. He loves his Boston sports teams. In his time off he can be found rooting for his teams, cooking, trying out new restaurants, or finding new hiking trails and other things to do outside in the Ocean State.

If you have a news tip or story idea feel free to share it with Eric though email at ehalperin@wpri.com, on Twitter @EricHalperinTV or on his Facebook page.