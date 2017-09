Related Coverage Imprisoned mob captain back in RI for short stay

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Reputed mob boss Frank “Bobo” Marapese won’t be getting out of prison anytime soon.

Target 12 has confirmed the state parole board denied the 74-year-old’s bid for early release this week.

Marapese is currently serving a nine year sentence for racketeering and extortion.

He can try for parole again in a year and a half.