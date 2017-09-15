H2O by Skyline comes to Providence

H2O by Skyline is a water laser show like nothing Rhode Island has ever experienced. Think the Bellagio in Vegas or The Fantasmic Show in Disney World, only with a New England twist.

They utilize water, music and high powered lasers to present H2O. This event will be open to the public at no charge and is ONLY possible through sponsorships.

H2O is partnering with the City of Providence and will be promoting the show through radio, TV and digital media.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/121429301828303/?ref=3&action_history=null

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.