In the Kitchen: Estofado De Costillas

Chef/Owner Cesin Curi of Los Andes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Estofao De Costillas.

Ingredients:

4 lb short beef rib

2 cups of diced celery

2 cups of diced onion

2 cups of diced carrots

Sprig of rosemary

Half gallon of Marsala wine

Beef stock 3 cups

Yukon potato

Butter

Cream

Salt and Pepper

Baby carrots

2 -1 1/2 lobsters

Anoki mushroom 8oz

Smoked paprika

Okinawa potato

