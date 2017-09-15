In the Kitchen: Estofado De Costillas

By Chef/Owner Cesin Curi of Los Andes Published:

Chef/Owner Cesin Curi of Los Andes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Estofao De Costillas.

Ingredients:

  • 4 lb short beef rib
  • 2 cups of diced celery
  • 2 cups of diced onion
  • 2 cups of diced carrots
  • Sprig of rosemary
  • Half gallon of Marsala wine
  • Beef stock 3 cups
  • Yukon potato
  • Butter
  • Cream
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Baby carrots
  • 2 -1 1/2 lobsters
  • Anoki mushroom 8oz
  • Smoked paprika
  • Okinawa potato

