In the Kitchen: Estofado De Costillas

Chef/Owner Cesin Curi of Los Andes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Estofao De Costillas.
Ingredients:
- 4 lb short beef rib
- 2 cups of diced celery
- 2 cups of diced onion
- 2 cups of diced carrots
- Sprig of rosemary
- Half gallon of Marsala wine
- Beef stock 3 cups
- Yukon potato
- Butter
- Cream
- Salt and Pepper
- Baby carrots
- 2 -1 1/2 lobsters
- Anoki mushroom 8oz
- Smoked paprika
- Okinawa potato
