Investigators find body in stairwell of Providence apartment building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a body was found Friday inside a Providence apartment building.

According to state police, an investigation by members of its Major Crimes and Forensic Services Units led to the discovery of the body in a stairwell at 1245 Smith Street.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the person’s identity and determine the cause of that person’s death.

Police could not release any further information, saying the investigation remains active.

