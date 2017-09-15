Man under arrest after crashing into Raynham police cruisers

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – A New York man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly struck three police cruisers while fleeing from officers Friday morning.

Raynham police said that an officer was sent to the Walmart parking lot at about 3:30 a.m. to check on a person in a vehicle who was reported to have suffered a medical problem. When the officer got there, he started to check the vehicle when someone in a nearby SUV yelled out to him.

The officer started to investigate who it was when the driver of that SUV, later identified as 32-year-old Herberto Almonte of Port Jefferson, New York, put it in gear and sped away. A second Raynham officer who had arrived tried to stop Almonte, who drove around his cruiser and then over grass embankments and around the parking lot before pulling onto Paramount Road.

Almonte fled onto Route 44, driving erratically, before crashing into a police cruiser on Orchard Street. Police tried to box him in and stop him, resulting in Almonte hitting two other police vehicles before he was finally stopped and arrested.

Almonte was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving on a suspended license, failing to stop for police, driving to endanger, a red light violation, a marked lanes violation, mistreatment of a police dog and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

Police found that he had active warrants out of Brockton District Court for larceny and breaking and entering. He was arraigned in Taunton District Court Friday and held on bail. Court officials said his bail on the Brockton charges was also revoked.

After the pursuit ended, police went back to the Walmart parking lot and rendered aid to the person who had suffered the medical problem, but did not elaborate on what it was or what Almonte’s connection to it, if any, was.