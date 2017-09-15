New-look Celtics to open camp in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The new-look Boston Celtics will have a chance to get to know each other in Rhode Island.

The team announced Friday that they will open Training Camp with three days of practices at Salve Regina University in Newport.

The Celtics will practice at the Rodgers Recreation Center from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28, before returning to their normal practice facility in Waltham, Massachusetts.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012, the Celtics dramatically revamped their line-up in the off-season, most notably trading away leading scorer Isaiah Thomas and acquiring All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Boston opens the pre-season on October 2 against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics open the regular season in Cleveland on October 17 against Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, and the Cavaliers.