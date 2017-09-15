Newport police nab convicted felon on drug, gun charges

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Newport arrested a Providence man Thursday evening after they found him with heroin, and they say he admitted to being a felon in possession of a handgun.

On a tip, police found Jhonmar Roman, 24, entering a housing development about 8:11 p.m. and pulled him over. According to Newport Police Sgt. Joseph C. Carroll, Roman admitted to police at the scene that he had 10 grams of heroin (with a street value of $900) in the waistband of his pants.

Police also said Roman admitted he had a firearm at his home on Corinth Street in Providence, and gave consent to let police search the home. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were brought in to assist the investigation.

Inside the Providence apartment, police said they found a stolen .40 caliber semi-automatic Sig Sauer handgun, 31 grams of heroin (worth $2,800), 20 grams of cocaine ($1,000), and $1,400 cash. The DEA seized the goods.

Roman is now facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute. He was transported to U.S. District Court in Providence.