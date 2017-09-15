North Providence senior center continues operations after town says to stop operations

Related Coverage North Providence senior center to cut services, town hopes to take over

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The non-profit agency that ran the Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center in North Providence confirmed that it was given until Sept. 15 to clear everything out and vacate the premises.

The center conducted limited operations last week after the town raised concerns over its finances.

The agency says they will keep operating Monday despite the town’s ultimatum.

Mayor Charles Lombardi has said the town plans to take over services for seniors at a lower cost to taxpayers.

The mayors office said attorneys on both sides are discussing ways to solve the issue.