PEMA ready to respond should Jose threaten Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Tropical Storm Jose makes its way across the Atlantic, local agencies are beginning to make preparations in the event the storm impacts Southern New England.

The latest forecast for Jose has the storm trending west, with a potential track near the Northeast by the middle of next week. While the exact track is uncertain, there is a growing risk for at least some rain, wind, coastal flooding and dangerous surf and rip currents.

Victor Morente, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office, on Friday said the city’s Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is monitoring the storm using its HURREVAC software, which compiles data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Morente said PEMA will be participating in a conference call with the National Weather Service’s Taunton office to discuss Jose’s potential impacts.

If Jose becomes a threat to the Providence area, PEMA will activate the city’s emergency operations center (EOC) and city departments will double-check all equipment and vehicles that may be needed, according to Morente.

Morente also said the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier was tested this year and was found to be in full working order.

No matter where Jose ends up, it’s crucial to always be prepared for the possibility of severe weather. Our Storm Ready Guide has a number of helpful resources, including evacuation procedures, power outage safety tips, and what to include an emergency supply kit.

Eyewitness News will be closely monitoring Tropical Storm Jose in the coming days. We’ll have live team coverage tonight starting live at 5 on WPRI 12, including an updated look at the storm’s path and what the state EMA is doing to prepare.