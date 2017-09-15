Police ID suspect in car theft, home invasion, armed robbery

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are searching for a Taunton man they believe committed a series of crimes this week.

Raynham police on Friday announced they’ve obtained a warrant for the arrest of Michael Gonzalez.

Investigators allege Gonzalez on the afternoon of Sept. 6 stole a gray 2017 Honda Civic from Silko Honda on New State Highway. The dealership identified Gonzalez as the suspect, according to police, saying he was a former employee of a Bourne auto-body shop that the dealership uses for reconditioning their vehicles. An employee of the dealership also told police he saw Gonzalez in the parking lot that afternoon.

Police said surveillance footage shows Gonzalez retrieving a key from the key box at the dealership and driving off with the Civic.

The stolen vehicle was retrieved by police on Sep. 13 after it crashed into a building on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The car was on Cranston police’s radar because it was allegedly used in an armed robbery and an armed home invasion in the city earlier that week.

After spotting the Civic in the area of Pontiac Avenue, a Cranston officer attempted to pull the car over but the driver took off and led police on a chase through Cranston, which ended with the crash in Providence.

The driver – who police said matched Gonzalez’s description – and two male passengers fled on foot and managed to elude police.

Cranston police on Friday identified Gonzalez as a suspect in both the armed robbery, which took place Sept. 9 at Pontiac Food Mart on Pontiac Avenue, and the armed home invasion, which took place Sept. 11 at a home on Gladstone Street.

Gonzalez, 35, is wanted by Raynham police on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle. Cranston police have not outlined the charges he’s facing in their city.

Anyone with knowledge of Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2716 or the Cranston Police Detective Division at (401) 942-2211.