Police looking for Fall River hit-and-run suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police are searching for a man who hit at 20-year-old woman with his car on Friday, Sept. 8.

Police said the accident occurred at Eastern Street and Pleasant Street.

Police did not say how serious the woman’s injuries were. However, they said she was able to tell officers the driver was a white man with gray hair, glasses and a goatee beard. She also said the suspect looks to be between 40 and 50 years old and was driving a silver Dodge.

The victim told police two witnesses told her they would attempt to locate the suspect by following him in order to get a license plate number, but police say those witnesses have not come forward.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Fall River Police Department Uniform Division (508) 676-8511.