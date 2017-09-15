Police: Taunton bank holdup suspect also accused in Fall River bank robbery

Related Coverage Police: Bank robbery suspect may have fake tattoo

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Taunton, after conferring with colleagues in Fall River, believe a man charged with a Fall River bank robbery also held up a bank in their city.

John Medeiros, 45, of Fall River, was arraigned Wednesday at Fall River District Court for a bank robbery that happened in that city, according to Taunton Police Lt. Paul D. Roderick.

The day before, Taunton detectives had gone to the Fall River police department to compare notes. They believe Medeiros was the man who held up the Mechanics Cooperative Bank on County Street in Taunton on Sept. 5. In surveillance photos, the robber appeared to be wearing a white baseball cap and white sleeveless shirt; he was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 5′ 10″ tall, with a slim build and brown hair.

A tattoo on the neck of the man in the photos was believed to be fake.

Officers interviewed Medeiros, who was being held in Fall River. They say Medeiros confessed that he perpetrated the Taunton holdup.

Lt. Roderick said Medeiros will face arraignment at Taunton District Court for the September 5 crime.