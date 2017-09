Singer BELLSAINT stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to perform her new single, “Landmines”, which has been featured in Freeform’s hit drama, “Famous in Love.”

BELLSAINT (Caroline Brooks) got started in the music industry by writing for other artists, like Natalie Imbruglia.

