Providence fires rec department employee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The brother of a Providence city councilman has been terminated from his job in the city’s recreation department, Eyewitness News has learned.

Michael Hassett, 43, was fired from his post as a recreation director on Friday, according to Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for the city.

Crowell declined to say why Hassett was terminated, but city employment records show he was placed on unpaid leave for several weeks earlier this summer. Court records show he was charged with a misdemeanor last month for allegedly violating a restraining order. He is due in court on Monday.

Hassett did not respond to a request for comment. His brother, Ward 12 Councilman Terry Hassett, declined to comment.

City records show Michael Hassett has held several city jobs over the last 16 years, including as a parking enforcement officer and a control center operator. In 2013, he was suspended from his job for six months before submitting his resignation. He was rehired last year as a recreation director, a non-union job.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.