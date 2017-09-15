Rhode Island to develop plan to confront climate change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered the development of a statewide plan to better deal with the effects of climate change.

The Democratic governor said the state has 400 miles of coastline, making it uniquely vulnerable to climate change challenges, such as a rise in sea level.

She signed an executive order Friday to designate an employee of a quasi-state agency as Rhode Island’s first “chief resiliency officer.” She charged him with working with local leaders, businesses, nonprofits and others to develop an action plan by July 1 to make the state more resilient.

The state’s congressional delegation attended the signing at the Statehouse.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said that with the Trump administration “walking away” from the issue of climate change, state and local governments have to step up.

