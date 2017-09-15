Risk of head injuries prompts ski and snowboard helmet recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Smith is recalling its Quantum brand ski and snowboard helmets. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the buckles on the helmets can disengage, which could lead to head injuries.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves all 2016 and 2017 Quantum ski and snowboard helmets, sold in sizes S-XL in a variety of colors. The Smith Quantum label is printed inside the helmet with the manufacturing dates.

The helmets were sold from Oct. 2016-July 2017 for about $300.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Smith for instructions to return the helmet for repairs.

Smith can be reached via email or toll-free at 833-459-0417 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday.