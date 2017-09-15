School bus safety and innovation with Jenna Bush Hager

Now that school is back n session, school buses are out in full force, so it’s important that school bus safety practices are in place.

The Propane Education & Research Council brought us an interview with Jenna Bush Hager who provided a timely reminder of the importance of school bus safety and the need for more energy-efficient buses.

For More Information Visit: http://www.propane.com/on-road-fleets/better-our-buses/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.