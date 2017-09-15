Shiina LoSciuto is originally from Eagle River, Alaska and a proud Alumna of the University of Hawaii. After dreaming for many years of moving to New England, she is proud to call the Ocean State home.

Shiina’s passion for story telling started at a young age and inspired her to graduate from college one year early to pursue her career in journalism.

She traded in her swimsuits for some snow boots when she accepted her first on air position in Fargo, North Dakota. While in the Midwest she covered stories ranging from local politics to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Within five months of arriving in Fargo, Shiina covered a farmer and his legal battle with a large oil company, this story won her an Associated Press Award, her first.

Now, LoSciuto is happy to be in Providence, just a short drive away from her dad’s hometown in Massachusetts. She excited to finally to live and work in a place that no longer requires her to explain herself when she arrives fully dressed in Patriots or Red Sox team gear.

Her favorite part of this job is interacting with people in the community. She looks forward to hearing your story ideas, whether it’s digging deeper into an issue or recognizing someone who deserves it.