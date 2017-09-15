Southwire recalls globe and snow globe stake lights due to fire hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Southwire is recalling its Moonrays brand mystic globe and snow globe stake lights due to fire hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says light refraction through the stake lights can singe or melt nearby items. Southwire has received nine incident reports including heat-related damage to nearby property such as grass, deck posts and house siding. No injuries have been reported.

The lawn and garden decorations are plastic globes mounted on a metal stake that can be inserted into the ground, according to CPSC. Water and antifreeze allows glitter inside the globe to float. The winter-themed light stake is framed by a snowman, Christmas Tree, Santa Claus or reindeer. The solar powered lights also contain LED bulbs that run on rechargeable batteries.

The lights were sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from Aug. 2016-Mar. 2017 for around $20.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the stake lights and contact Southwire to return the product for a refund.