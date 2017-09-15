Suspect charged in highway shootings, Boston murder

(WPRI) – Police in Massachusetts have charged a Dorchester man with two counts of murder after he allegedly fatally shot two people, including a Taunton man, over the weekend.

Police said Lance Holloman, 30, killed 32-year-old Scott Stevens, Jr., of East Taunton while Stevens was riding his motorcycle on Route 93 Sunday. Stevens was riding with his father, who was also hit but is expected to survive.

Police said previously that there did not appear to be any connection between the victims and Holloman.

Police said Holloman then fatally shot 24-year-old Michaela Gingras of Manchester, New Hampshire, in an apartment in Dorchester several hours later.

They said Holloman was arrested Monday morning after a crash in Franklin; he found to have outstanding warrants stemming from a May 31 incident in which he fled a traffic stop and told a passenger in his vehicle to throw away a loaded gun

He was held on those warrants and detectives from the State Police and Boston police charged him with the murders late Thursday night. His arraignment on the murder and attempted murder charges has not yet been scheduled, and he remains held without bail.