Three-day camp set up to help at-risk Veterans

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A military-style bivouac is set up at Diamond Hill State Park this weekend. Its mission: to make sure those who have served get the help they need.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s annual outreach weekend, now in its 25th year, gives homeless and at-risk veterans a place to stay and access to essential services. Through Sunday, veterans can see doctors and dentists, look for jobs, and get help finding homes and accessing social welfare benefits. They can also get new clothing if they need it.

About 50 local organizations are taking part in the weekend event.

Tony DeQuatto, President and Chairman of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, says the number of veterans needing help has only increased in the last 25 years.

“It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” DeQuattro said Friday. “We’re getting more and more vets, especially the younger ones coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan.”

DeQuattro said 200 people had already shown up by Friday morning. He expected more than 500 veterans in total over the weekend.