Wheaton College student nabbed on drug charges

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — What started out as a routine traffic stop, ended with felony drug charges for a Wheaton College student.

Norton police said an officer was traveling on Mansfield Avenue in a marked cruiser when he noticed a vehicle behind him was following too closely with his high beams on.

Police said the officer stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver – identified as Jedediah Daniel, 20, of Shohola, Pennsylvania – was acting suspiciously, spraying aerosol in the vehicle and reaching for an open duffle bag.

Police said after further investigation, the officer found a large quantity of drugs in Daniel’s car – including more than five pounds of marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA (also known as Ecstasy/Molly).

Daniel – who police said was a Wheaton College student – was placed under arrest and charged with following too closely, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a class C substance with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in Attleboro District Court Friday morning.