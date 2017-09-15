Whitehouse: London attack shows need for vigilance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An attack on London’s subway system Friday morning was the fifth terror attack in Britain just this year alone. Some members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation said it’s a reminder that we need to keep our guard up.

“I think a lot of these attacks are fomented by a terrorist infrastructure that we need to continue to pursue and try to root out both on the Internet and in physical presence where ISIS operates for instance,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. “It shows the need for continued vigilance, both in our country and in others.”

Sen. Jack Reed said the intelligence community needs to be conscious of the influence terror groups have and anticipate it as those groups try to attempt future attacks.

“One of the ironies at the present time is that as we are having success against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, where they’re losing their physical ground, they’re ramping up, unfortunately, their attempts to influence people to carry out these types of attacks,” Reed said. “We have to be very, very, very careful.”