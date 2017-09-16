Fatal motorcycle crash in Coventry Saturday

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after an accident just before 3 p.m.

In a release from the Coventry Police Department, police say the motorcyclist was the only one involved in the crash on Flat River Road at Gillespie Court.

The motorcyclist was brought by rescue to Kent County Hospital with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

Coventry Police Sgt. Alyssa Cloutier says the operator’s family is still being notified, so their identity is not being released.

An accident reconstruction team was at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. It’s still under investigation Saturday night.