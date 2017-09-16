Man shot several times overnight in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Providence are investigating after a 22-year-old Providence man was shot several times on Broad Street early Saturday morning.

Police say they found the victim lying on the ground behind McDonald’s on Broad Street. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Police tell Eyewitness News that the victim was taken into surgery.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. Providence Police say no weapons were recovered at the scene, but they did find several shell casings.

Police say there was an “extensive crime scene.”

